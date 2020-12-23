From service crew to part of the Philippine Army

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The word SMALL just got a bigger meaning!

Cherry Toledo, 21, from Danao City, first went viral last 2019, when she shared her story about becoming a magna cum laude while working as a service crew in a fast-food chain in Cebu at night.

After her story went viral, Toledo, stayed with the company and was trained to become a manager in one of their branches.

But Toledo took a different turn in making her life even more meaningful. And her achievements even more jaw-dropping.

Just yesterday, Tuesday, December 22, Toledo posted a different kind of graduation photo.

The petite lady is now officially part of the Philippine Army.

In her post, she captioned, “ Started from the bottom now we here!

They never thought that the future leader of the Philippine Army shall emerge from a small lady like me.

To my dearest classmates turned siblings, stay alive!”

2LT CHERRY MAE M TOLEDO PA

OCC CLASS 54-2020 “BAGHAWIAN.”

In the comments section, family and friends were in awe of yet another achievement from Toledo.

Mark Dave Roberto Florentino commented “CONGRATS CHERRY PIE! Taasa Nag naabot Nimu Ma,am Cherry AMPING KANUNAY…”

While, Mabel Fuentebella Pilapil said, “Congrats dammm we’re very proud of you! hurot najud akong bilib nmo dzae mwa.”

Small but terrible indeed. All the best, Cherry! /rcg