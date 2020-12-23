Ligan: Indiscriminate firing is prohibited among policemen, everyone for holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reminds his fellow policemen that indiscriminate firing and using of firearms beyond the perimeters of duty is strictly prohibited during the holidays.

“Lisod na kaayo kanang indiscriminate firing, bawal man gyod na nga gamiton sa pagsugat sa Bag-ong Tuig sa tanan. And, more so sa kapulisan nga bawal nga magpabuto using their firearm. You know the consequences of your actions,” said Ligan.

The police director said that it has long been a policy to use guns responsibly especially during the holidays and the police should be the example of such discipline.

This comes in a time where the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been placed on the hot seat following the killing of two individuals by an irate off-duty policeman in Tarlac province.

Ligan said the gruesome incident was a reminder for the CCPO to exercise maximum tolerance on the field and to give importance to the daily information and community education conducted by station commanders so the station police will be refreshed on policies and guidelines.

“We are here to serve and protect. We will not use this (gun) other than serving the public,” said Ligan.

The director reiterated that what happened in Tarlac will not happen in Cebu City and not especially during the holidays. People can feel safe in the presence of the police, he said

He also supports the anger management program because he understands that police have emotions too.

Ligan also reminded the public that the ban on indiscriminate firing is not only for policemen but for everyone with licensed firearms.

The police hope that no incident will occur during the holidays as a result of indiscriminate firing.

Parents are also urged to monitor their children who will be lighting firecrackers, and if possible, stop the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics entirely.

“Malingaw baya ang mga batan-on ana. Ato gipahimangnuan ang mga ginikanan nga bantayan ilang mga anak,” said Ligan. /rcg