Advantech, AMTI lead the way to digital transformation

There’s no stopping the digital transformation of many countries, from the biggest business centers down to the smallest city or town in the world.

Before 2020, we already live in a historically fast-paced environment. But this year has shown us that the future of digital experience is accelerating faster than ever before.

IoT systems or the “Internet of Things” and solutions are rapidly growing and providers are multiplying their pace to meet the demands of consumers and companies.

Enabling the collection and exchange of data using embedded sensors, the Internet of Things and IoT devices make everything possible from something small like gadgets to something as big as airplanes.

Advantech, the global leader in the field of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, aims to become one of the top three most preferred IoT solutions providers in the Philippines by the year 2021.

Advanced IoT hardware and software solutions

Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains.

They allow businesses and clients to embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence — working to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.

Founded in 1983, Advantech has since expanded to the regions of the Asia Pacific, America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, steadfast in its vision to transform and enable an intelligent planet.

To know more about Advantech, head on to their website https://www.advantech.com/ meanwhile learn more about its products and solutions in the Philippines by visiting AMTI at https://amti.com.ph/about-amti/ .

In 2018 alone, Advantech has been internationally recognized as Top 1 Worldwide Industrial PC with 34% WW Market Share (2018), Top 5 in Taiwan Brand, Top 25 in Asia Brand of Nikkei Asia 300 Company Ranking (2018) and recently Top 4 on the Best Global Taiwan Brands list in 2020.

Trusted leading partner

Advantech’s authorized partner in the Philippines, Accent Micro Technologies Inc. (AMTI), a technology solutions and systems provider, helps companies manage and transform their business by taking advantage of the advances in technology.

Through AMTI, Advantech’s products and solutions are made available in the Philippines, offering clients and businesses various lines to remain competitive in the market.

AMTI, since 1996, has enabled more than 3,000 clients to go digital allowing them to increase productivity, reduce cost and allow workers to focus more on high value activities.

Over the years, AMTI’s increasing growth added a lot of product and solutions to meet the needs of the evolution of technology as well as the changes in the business environment.

According to Amarantos, Inc., a subsidiary of AMTI, President Laurence Chan, Advantech is one of the best industrial computer (PC) manufacturers for industrial spaces.

“With durable industrial computers (PC), they can better function in harsher environments which makes a key strength of Advantech,” Chan added.

AMTI believes that Advantech’s commitment and reputation as well as the reliability of their products, offers good potential to help the Philippine market.

Laurence Chan also said that AMTI is working towards helping and enabling further the manufacturing sector in the country to be more competitive in the global playing field and level with the country’s ASEAN neighbors.

As the digital age continues to create advancements, Advantech has become a global enterprise that proves to be number 1 in industrial computers (PC) that started from the introduction of the first industrial PC – IPC-600 in 1990.

Advantech Malaysia General Manager and ASEAN IIOT Sector Head Elvin Ng said that the digital transformation of this age is giving all businesses an opportunity to speed up.

“For four years, we have partnered with AMTI in the Philippines, but we are doing some realignment for the past two years. Which means we will base on the co-creation, to walk together with AMTI, to help the local ecosystem. So I would say that with co-investment, co-creation, and co-development along the way, I believe we are able to achieve these goals and become one of the top three preferred IoT companies in the Philippines,” Ng said.

Ng also added that Advantech is working towards becoming part of the top 10 leading brands in the industrial IoT top platform business and not just for hardware but also for the solution approach.

Advantech offers various solutions tailored to many industries all over the world such as Embedded Modules & Design-in Services, Energy & Environment, iFactory, iHealthcare, iLogistics, Industrial and Telecom Servers, Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Intelligent Transportation Systems, IoT Edge Intelligence Software Solutions, iRetail, Video Solutions and Design & Manufacturing Services,

To know more about Advantech, head on to their website https://www.advantech.com/ meanwhile learn more about its products and solutions in the Philippines by visiting AMTI at https://amti.com.ph/about-amti/ .