Chroma Hospitality wins 2 Champion of Resilience Virtus Awards

Chroma Hospitality Inc, the management company behind Crimson Hotels & Resorts and Quest Hotels, bags the Champion of Resilience Marketing Communications Award for Covid-19 Response given by The Hotel Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMA) last December 10, 2020. This special award was created to recognize the extraordinary campaigns done and efforts of individuals, teams and group properties in addressing the challenges of the pandemic. As Virtus Awards Chair Rose Libongco explains, “Our winner had the most comprehensive and well planned campaign with clear messaging. It also is the most digi-centric, shifting strategies and priorities in the online sphere not only to thrive in this time of adversity but also to bounce back stronger.” Indeed, Chroma’s “Safely Apart, Closer at heart” campaign has created an impact.

It means all the actions and choices that I have made, be it personal or professional, mistakes learned and challenges I overcame, are all worth it. MA. ELENA CECILLE M. DAUGDUG Champion of Resilience Individual Category Awardee Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu

Carmela H. Bocanegra, VP for Sales & Marketing beams with pride “It’s truly an honor to now be a Virtus Awardee and I share this with my Marketing Communications Team, our Country Manager James Montenegro, Senior Vice President and owner Francis Gotianun, President, Charles Brookfield, Chroma Corporate office and Crimson and Quest family.”

Another notable highlight for the hotel group is the Champion of Resilience Individual Category awarded to Ma. Elena Cecille M. Daugdug of Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu. “Being a finalist of the Virtus Awards is by far the greatest professional accolade I have received. It is truly an honor to be a finalist because it means all the hard work has not been left unnoticed and my efforts and sacrifices, times spent have made an impact. It means all the actions and choices that I have made, be it personal or professional, mistakes learned and challenges I overcame, are all worth it.”

Having two wins in this multi-category competition proves how our Sales and Marketing teams at Chroma. Crimson and Quest are driven to be brilliant. Country Manager, James Montenegro shares “During this crisis, our objective is to help one of the country’s economic pillars, the Tourism Industry. We are grateful to be given the opportunity to serve the Filipino people, and we are proud to have a team who is a force to be reckoned with. This makes us optimistic about the future for the hospitality industry. In fact, exciting times are ahead as Chroma continues to expand properties across the Philippines.”

As the Tourism and Hospitality industry continues to face current challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virtus Awards organized by the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association gives a unique platform among hotel sales and marketing professionals in the country to share effective practices, stories of excellence, business strategies as well as innovative and creative programs. The Virtus Awards is designed to shift paradigms in hospitality excellence.

To see the video, click the link https://bit.ly/togetheratheart

ADVERTORIAL