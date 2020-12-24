49 patients to celebrate Christmas in isolation at NOAH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They won’t be spending Christmas with their families this year.

Instead, the 49 patients of the New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) will be celebrating the holiday in isolation.

The names and identities of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients were not revealed by the nurses handling them, but the nurses said there is an air of melancholy in the facility.

Initially, only 48 patients were admitted here, but a new patient arrived on Christmas eve.

“Siempre naguol gyod sila kay layo sila sa ilang mga pamilya. Apan naninguha atong admin nga mahatagan silag pahalipay gamay,” said Marilyn Mae Caiña, one of the nurses on duty this Christmas at NOAH.

Tourism Commissioner Jocelyn Pesquera and other administrators of the facility will be giving out gifts and raffle prizes to the patients in a highly monitored activity to prevent transmission.

At least six nurses and other staff will also be spending Christmas in the facility with the patients.

Caiña told CDN Digital that they have been trying to help the patients feel uplifted despite their condition, especially since it was temporary.

“Ang mga patients mismo sila nalang ang nagsabot-sabot unsaon nila pag celebrate sa Christmas diri sa facility. Makita sad nimo sa ilaha ang paglaom,” the nurse said.

NOAH Center is currently the main isolation facility of the city government as other isolation facilities have been closed due to the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. /rcg