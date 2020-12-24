Hope even in darkness, poverty and suffering, Duterte tells Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Christmas eve urged Filipinos to draw hope from Christ’s birth as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Christmas message, Duterte, criticized for his crass language and for having called God “stupid,” said Filipinos continue to survive and rise through the pandemic and string of natural calamities because of “unity, strength, and indomitable spirit.”

“This Christmas season, let the story of Jesus Christ’s birth remind us that we should always have hope even in darkness, poverty, and suffering,” Duterte said.

“Let us also allow Christ into our lives so that we could bring love and cheer not only to our families and friends but also to those who are most in need. May we all have a meaningful celebration and let us be hopeful for the better days ahead,” he added.

Filipinos will celebrate Christmas this year with the lingering threat of the coronavirus disease, which has already afflicted over 464,000 nationwide.

To curtail the further spread of the respiratory disease, the government has asked the public to refrain from the usual gatherings during the Christmas and New Year holidays

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .