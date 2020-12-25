Cebu City officials to residents: Stay strong this Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Michael Rama reminded the public to stay strong this Christmas amid the hardships brought about by the pandemic.

Labella said in his Christmas message that Christmas was a time to boost one’s spirituality and forgive the people that have hurt them in the past year.

He lamented that this Christmas was different from the previous years as people could only celebrate with their immediate families due to health restrictions imposed for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, he said to take this opportunity to be closer to the family and work together to build a peaceful home.

“Bisan pang pandemic, wala unta nadampen ang atong pagsaulog sa Pasko. Para nako, usa kini ka Pasko nga memorable kaayo taliwa sa kalisod nato,” said Labella.

The mayor hopes that despite the challenges the people have been experiencing throughout the pandemic, people will still find the joy and the heart to give that joy to each other.

Rama, for his part, reminded the public to keep themselves safe from the virus by always wearing their face mask, face shield, and regularly disinfecting.

“The most important thing, we should never let COVID-19 bring us to further captivity. It should be freedom with responsibility,” said Rama.

The vice mayor reminded the public that these health protocols are the new way of life, and people can still enjoy holidays such as Christmas by being self-aware of the health protocols.

The vice mayor wished the public a joyful Christmas unimpeded by the coronavirus and cheerful amid the challenges of life. /rcg