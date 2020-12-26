No new COVID cases in Mandaue City in 6 days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – It was indeed a very Merry Christmas for Mandaue City residents.

The city logged two new recoveries on Christmas Day and no new cases of the coronavirus disease. It was already the sixth day that the city was without any new cases of the infection.

It was still on December 19 when the city last recorded two new infections, according to data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO).

As of Friday, December 25, Mandaue City was left with only 23 active cases while its recoveries now total to 2, 349. Its death count is still at 172, PIO said.

Mandaue City’s most recent recoveries, which were reported on Friday, came from Barangays Banilad and Subangdaku.