PSC doubles PBBM’s security detail after VP Sara ‘threat’

MANILA – The Presidential Security Command (PSC) will double the security detail of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., especially during his public engagements, following Vice President Sara Duterte’s “death threat.”

“Ang instructions sa amin dito, ido-double natin ang security ni President, lalo sa mga upcoming activities (The instruction to us was to double the security of the President, especially in upcoming activities),” Maj. Nestor Endozo, PSC civil military operations officer, told reporters in a phone interview Monday.

However, Endozo clarified that the President’s public engagements would neither be limited nor restricted.

The decision to enhance the Chief Executive’s security came after an emergency meeting held by the PSC on Saturday, prompted by Duterte’s controversial online statement.

The Vice President threatened to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez assassinated if a purported plot against her were to succeed.

Duterte issued the supposed threat while she was at the House of Representatives accompanying her chief of staff, lawyer Zuleika Lopez, who was detained for failing to respond to questions regarding the misuse of funds at the Vice President’s office during a legislative inquiry.

The Vice President said she had already contracted someone to carry out the assassination.

