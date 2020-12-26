Welcome the New Year at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

Take the whole family on a tropical getaway at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan and welcome the New Year with an all-inclusive staycation package for rooms and villas that are sure to start 2021 on a high note.

The multi-awarded Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan is giving us a lot of reasons to take our New Year celebration and family traditions in the resort with a family staycation like no other. Take advantage of this limited-time offer on rooms and villas for stays from December 31 to January 3, 2021. For rooms, the rate starts at Php23,400 net for a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room. For a more luxurious option, one can opt to stay in one of Crimson Mactan’s private villas with rates starting at Php39,000 net for a two-night stay in a Private Pool Villa.

This rate is inclusive of continental breakfast for two adults and two kids 12 years old and below, dining discounts in all outlets, discounted rates on treatments and massages at Aum Spa, complimentary lunch or dinner at Azure Beach Club, complimentary New Year’ Eve dinner in any of the outlets, complimentary access with unlimited food and beverage at the New Year’s Eve countdown and one-hour massage for stays minimum of 3 nights.

You can book the Ring In the New Year package when you visit bit.ly/Crimson-NY1. For inquiries and more details, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 401 9999 or email [email protected]

