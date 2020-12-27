Kin cry for justice as victims of Tarlac fatal shooting laid to rest

PANIQUI, TARLAC — Relatives of the two victims of the brutal killings here wore black shirts printed with messages crying for justice as they led the funeral march for Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, on Sunday morning.

Sonya and Frank will be buried at the Paniqui Garden of Angels Memorial Park in Barangay Salomague.

More than 800 mourners joined the immediate family for the funeral march.

They were escorted by some 250 riders from the different chapters of the Police Hotline Movement Inc. in Tarlac towns of La paz, Camiling, Concepcion and in Nueva Ecija, La union and Metro Manila.

According to Florentino Gregorio, widower of Sonya, colleagues of Sonya sponsored the portion of a lot where the victims will be buried. Sonya used to work there as a lot agent.

The suspect, Senior Master Sergeant Sonya Jonel Nuezca, shot Sonya and Frank at a point-blank range in front of their house on Dec. 20. Investigators said an old family dispute over property and right-of-way triggered the murders.