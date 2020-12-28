Senior, 5-year-old girl are latest addition to active cases in Talisay City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After two days of not having new cases of the coronavirus disease, Talisay City reported two new infections on Saturday, December 26.

The city’s new patients are a 74-year-old man from Barangay Maghaway and a five-year-old girl from Barangay Mohon who were swabbed after they exhibited influenza-like illness, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said in an advisory that was release late night on Sunday, Dec. 27.

PIO said that the girl was swabbed on Dec. 24 as requirement for hospital admission while the Maghaway resident was swabbed on Christmas Day.

With their addition, Talisay City’s active cases increased to six, of which two are from Mohon while one each come from Barangays Dumlog, Lagtang, Maghaway, and Tangke.