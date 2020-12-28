Pagasa’s Monday weather forecast: Rain showers, cloudy skies 

MANILA, Philippines — The tail-end of a frontal system as well as a low-pressure area (LPA) are expected to dampen most parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the tail-end of the frontal system is currently affecting weather conditions in extreme Northern Luzon.

Pagasa is also currently monitoring two LPAs within the Philippine area of responsibility.

The first LPA was spotted at 90 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, and the second at 235 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Because of the LPA and the tail-end of the frontal system, cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms are expected over Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

The trough or extension of the LPA, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, Quezon and the rest of Northern Luzon.

The easterlies, Pagasa said, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga and Davao regions.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.