How to deal with life in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines– They say if life throws you a lemon, make a lemonade.

It is synonymous with saying that make use of what life has thrown your way– in a good way.

The year 2020 has taught us to take on battles we thought we couldn’t overcome, but here we are awaiting to celebrate a new year.

In the new year, let us deal with life a little stronger and wiser.

Be more patient— life is not a race, change your mindset in things that you have to reach a certain point too because others have reached theirs. No, trust your pace and soon enough you will get there at the right time.

Work wisely— working hard is one thing, but working wisely is another thing, and, perhaps, the best thing you can do this 2021. Always manage your time, your efforts, and your skills properly so that you can be more efficient and effective in work and in your personal life.

Good mindset— having a positive mindset helps, but not all the time. You have to fix your mindset on doing what is best. Seeing things from a positive perspective will always help, but knowing the negative side of things can also teach us a lesson or two on how to deal with our problems.

Do it anyway— others want it to happen, others wish for it to happen, but you on the other hand can MAKE it happen. Do it anyway, it may be scary and confusing but that is the art of life, it teaches us to know and course through life the best way we can.

Focus on what you have— some people focus on the things they don’t have, which makes them sad and see life as something so challenging. Don’t wallow in your emotions and see the beautiful things and people you have as one of life’s greatest blessings. Make do of what you have and make it count.

Life will always have a funny way of telling us to do things our way, and in the year 2021, be wiser and stronger in making decisions. /dbs