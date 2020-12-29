Labella, Rama to lead simple Rizal Day rites in Cebu City on Dec. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu City Government through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) is organzing a short program on Wednesday, December 30, to remember the heroism of Dr. Jose Rizal.

The gathering that will be held in front of the Rizal monument at the Plaza Sugbu will include a flag raising ceremony and the offering of flowers at the monument of the national hero.

“The ceremony will have a minimal event in consonance with the prescribed health standards/guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID),” CHAC said in an advisory.

CHAC said that Mayor Edgardo Labella is set to deliver a virtual message during the gathering that will also be streamed live on their officials Facebook page.

Vice-Mayor Michael L. Rama, on the other hand, is expected to physically attend the gathering. Other expected attendees include Bryner Diaz of CHAC and officers and members of the Knights of Rizal.

This year’s commemoration will be centered on the theme: “Jose Rizal: Inspirasyon sa Pagbangon at Paghilom ng Bayan.”

Rizal Day is a national and non-working holiday in the country. Workers who will render service on this day will receive 200 percent of their daily pay while those who will not be required to report for work will receive 100 percent of their pay. / dcb