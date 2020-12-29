Roads near Samboan church closed on Dec. 30 for Mass in honor of late mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The local government unit of Samboan announces the closure of their roads near their municipal plaza on Wednesday, December 30, to allow supporters who want to pay their respect to former mayor Emerito Calderon Sr.

Calderon, 88, passed away on Dec. 21 due to heart failure and was replaced by his son and Samboan Vice Mayor Emerito “Doc Tito” Calderon Jr., who took his oath before Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Dec. 23.

The municipal government said that the late mayor’s ashes would be brought to the St. Michael Archangel Parish in Samboan town in the morning of Dec. 3o for a Holy Mass prior to its transfer to Cebu City.

“Everybody who will attend the mass must observe protocol requirements like social distancing, face shield and face mask,” the town’s advisory read.

“No special program is set but only the Holy Mass for the said purpose. His remains will be finally brought back to Cebu City later in the afternoon after all attending public are done with the observation inside the Church,” it added.

Anticipating the gathering of supporters, the municipal government said that traffic adjustments would have to be implemented in roads leading to the church.

Vehicles will not be allowed at the front portion of the church grounds. Their designated parking area is at the St. Pius X School grounds while the exit is through the Central School road.

“Always avoid the Church front road as the immediate church plaza will be closed from vehicles,” the municipal government advisory said./dbs