AboitizPower prevails in 2020, accelerates further to 2021

When the COVID-19 crisis spread globally, we were forced to reshape our patterns and create new routines, highlighting its profound impact on our lives.

However, the pause brought about by the pandemic has allowed us to gain a deeper understanding of the ties that bind us on a global scale and how the role of environmental health is crucial to it all.

With its goal of creating a better future not just for their customers and host communities but for the entire Philippines, the country’s pioneer in clean, renewable energy and responsible power solutions, AboitizPower, remains steadfast amidst the new normal.

Leveraging their resources and expertise, AboitizPower continues to embody their mantra of business with a purpose as they fulfill their goals and celebrate significant milestones this year for the environment and for the community.

Helping communities recover

As of December 22, AboitizPower has remitted P656 million direct benefits to local government units, helping support vulnerable communities, stakeholders, and our heroes on the frontlines to rise from the pandemic.

Through Energy Regulations No. (ER) 1-94, a policy under the Department of Energy (DOE) Act of 1992 and Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), communities hosting power generation plants get a share of one centavo per kilowatt-hour generated by the facilities operating in their area.

The fund can be used by host beneficiaries for the electrification of areas or households that have no access to power, development and livelihood programs, as well as reforestation, watershed management, health, and environmental enhancement initiatives.

With a circular from the DOE covering ER 1-94 funds, host LGUs can now use these shares to help manage the effects of the new virus, in accordance with the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. This includes the facilitation of mass testing by providing and constructing facilities, as well as acquiring proper medical testing kits.

Among the projects funded by the fund are the distribution of relief goods by local government units to over 7,600 households in Navotas in Metro Manila, Maco in Davao de Oro and Nasipit in Agusan del Norte.

Aside from the distribution of relief goods and medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply distribution to frontline workers, AboitizPower also helped build holding areas and distribution centres in Albay, Batangas, Laguna, and Negros Occidental.

Continued excellence amid the pandemic

With its mission of providing reliable, reasonable, and responsible energy solutions as well as becoming a forerunner in sustainability, AboitizPower is committed to excellence and its promise to create a better future.

This year, amidst the many challenges of the pandemic, AboitizPower has emerged to become among the companies that prevailed and helped the country towards recovery.

Despite the challenges this year has brought, the organization hasn’t been short on victories, bagging several awards and recognitions throughout 2020.

AboitizPower won a Silver Stevie Award for its Integrated Response and Awareness towards COVID-19 Hazards (I-REACH) program in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category in this year’s International Business Awards.

AboitizPower’s Legal Team was also recognized as the In-House Community Industry Legal Team of the Year in the Energy & Natural Resources – Asia and Diversity – Asia categories, at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2020.

In 2019, the Legal Team launched an initiative aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion within the Aboitiz Group, which is a first across the organization.

AboitizPower was also recognized as a constituent company in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

The FTSE4Good indices are created by global index provider FTSE Russell, which measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and is used by a variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

“Being a FTSE4Good constituent for three years in a row is a major accomplishment for us. This affirms that we are on the right track with our commitment to being sustainable and drives us to continue strengthening our ESG standards and practices,” said Emmanuel V. Rubio, AboitizPower president and chief executive officer.

On top of these, AboitizPower also received ISO re-certification from the standards body International Organization for Standardization, highlighting the organization’s commitment to operational excellence even amidst the global health crisis.

Reinforced partnerships for Cleanergy

AboitizPower recognizes that this is the perfect time for collaboration and partnerships that will support in building more resilient communities and with the renewal of its partnership with First Bay Power Corporation (FBPC) for the supply of Cleanergy, more livelihood and development will be provided to the communities of Bauan in Batangas.

The renewed partnership between AboitizPower and FBPC signals the start of APRI’s delivery of 10 MW of clean energy to FBPC from its MakBan geothermal facility.

AboitizPower First Vice President for Commercial Operations Juan Alejandro Aboitiz said he is honored to continue working alongside FBPC for the next phase of their partnership.

“Our journey with FBPC was built on trust, and the shared vision of enabling the advancement of businesses and communities in Bauan. It is our privilege to take this journey further, as we support the needs of FBPC, and in turn, contribute to the continuing growth of residents and businesses in the province, in ways that are reliable and sustainable,” Aboitiz said.

Biodiversity and wildlife conservation

In the industry hub of Mindanao, Davao City, where AboitizPower is an unwavering partner of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), the company celebrated its adopted Philippine Eagle’s 21st hatchday this year.

Pangarap turned 21 last February and remains one of the few of its species that are qualified for breeding through artificial insemination. She is currently housed at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Davao City.

Since 2010, AboitizPower, together with PEF and the Captive Breeding Program, has been ensuring that the national bird of the Philippines is taken care of, sheltered, fed, and conserved.

“Our support for the Philippine Eagle Foundation is a testament to AboitizPower’s commitment to conserving biodiversity and wildlife. At AboitizPower, we strive to live by our core value of responsibility — responsibility to our customers, responsibility to our communities, and responsibility to our environment,” Rubio said.

AboitizPower looks back on its successes in the year that was and looks ahead for a hopeful 2021. This year may not have turned out as expected, but it was the year that revealed how resilient AboitizPower is as an organization.

Fortified by an optimistic outlook and its signature #PositiveEnergy, AboitizPower is ready to take on the challenges of 2021 and beyond.

In the next 10 years, the company is set on significantly expanding its portfolio of renewable energy power plants and by 2029, its capacity mix will have been transformed into an almost 50:50 Thermal to Cleanergy ratio.

With its balanced mix strategy, AboitizPower is able to provide the country with reliable and cost-efficient power supply, creating a greener and safer environment for the country and the world.

To learn more about how AboitizPower is using its #PositiveEnergy to create lasting impact on the country and the rest of the world through its sustainability initiatives, head on to www.aboitizpower.com. /rgb

