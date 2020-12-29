Palma tells faithful: Continue to pray, don’t let virus stop you

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is encouraging the public to continue praying and remain steadfast in their faith, despite the challenges brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Palma made this statement after another strain of the virus was discovered in other countries, such as the United Kingdom (UK).

The archbishop admitted that this has made the people scared again of the Coronavirus.

“It is scary but that is why we never stop praying,” Palma said.

Palma added that Filipinos were not yet vaccinated against the COVID-19, and now another strain of the virus has surfaced.

Although, Palma said that the decline in the mortality rate being recorded every day in the country is a sign that Filipinos are now more aware of the virus and how to prevent being infected with it.

“At first there were really many who died. Lately halos wala naman. I mean like, seguro we become more aware. But of course we never stop telling people of ampo, amping and ambit,” he added.

“It scares people. Kamahal-mahal ng vaccine and then wala pa gani ma-inject, they are telling us of another strain,” he said.

Palma added that people should not be scared of the virus and they should not let the situation paralyze their daily activities./rcg