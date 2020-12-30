VM Rama: Emulate Rizal’s heroism amid the pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, the chairperson of the Cultural Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), urged the youth and residents here to emulate the heroism of Dr. Jose Rizal amid these trying times.

In a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Plaza Sugbo for the 124th death anniversary of the national hero on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Rama said people should take up the courage to be one’s own hero amid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and take an active part in preventing its spread.

“Rizal wanted the Philippines to be a nation and until now, iya-iya lang gihapon ta (we are still not united). We should be one in facing the pandemic,” said the vice mayor.

The city government conducted a simple ceremony in honor of the national hero as the Interagency Task Force (IATF) still prohibits mass gathering.

During the ceremony, the Knights of Rizal and some city hall employees pledged to be part of the movement against COVID-19 and help in the prevention of the spread of the virus.

The movement was started by Rama to encourage more people to be self-aware and be responsible with their actions outside as well as help authorities remind people in public to follow heath protocols.

Aside from the wreath laying ceremony, a short virtual event was held afterwards streamed live on the CHAC Facebook page.

Mayor Edgardo Labella, in speech during the virtual commemoration, said that heroism of Rizal should never be forgotten as the freedom of the nation resulted from his courage to face death in honor of the Philippines.

“Today, despite the battles our society is facing, we are no longer fighting foreign subjugation, but we have many battles to fight: corruption in the government, proliferation of illegal drugs, cybersex, and the very alarming poverty in our midst. Now in this coronavirus pandemic, I urge all of you to be heroes not to die but to save the lives of your loved ones,” said the mayor.

/bmjo