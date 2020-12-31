Family choir from Cebu uses music to strengthen bond, draw closer to God

We can all relate that music makes life bearable in many ways. Aside from its ability to affect our mood and behavior, music has a significant role in our culture and history.

Like other forms of art, music is important in our society and many studies have proved that music has more benefits than just giving entertainment, it can also help in strengthening social bonds.

Take for example this family from Cebu City, who used their musical talents to strengthen their bond, draw closer to God, and perform for many fundraising efforts to help those who are in need.

At first glance, the Gallur family comprised of three sons and two daughters is already a perfect picture of a happy family. But wait when you hear them sing and perform as a group, not only are they enjoying themselves as a family but they also use their talent to spread happiness, joy, and hope.

Noel Ian Gallur, 38, Joer Ivan Gallur, 33, Ivy Melody Gallur, 31, Irvin Josel Gallur, 27, and Ira Kristina Gallur, 23, grew up in a musically inclined family with roots from Dimiao in Bohol.

Their father, Joselito Gallur, 58, is their very own musical maestro who trained the siblings at a very young age.

The Gallur family proudly shares that their musical talents were passed on to them from their grandfather.

For the siblings, singing for the church is one of their secrets for honing their talents, and through this, their family became stronger as they draw closer to God.

One lesson that music has greatly taught them as a family is that music has different notes but when put together in perfect harmony, it creates an amazing sound that resonates in the mind, heart, and soul.

Noel Ian or the “Musical Balladeer” of the family, is a software design engineer by profession. He was also a former member of the USC choristers.

Joer Ivan, the family’s “Songbird” is a nurse by profession. He has traveled across many countries as an international theatre performer and is also a ballet dancer.

Ivy Melody who is also a nurse by profession is the “Acoustic Gem” of the family. She has also traveled internationally with Ivan to perform. Currently, she manages a studio that promotes self-expression and talent appreciation.

Irvin Josel, the “Soul Singer” of the family is a Physical Therapy instructor at one of the major universities in Cebu. He also does the editing and setting up the audio accompaniments of the family during events and gigs.

Ira Kristina, the youngest, is the family’s “OPM Princess”. She currently dedicates her time and skills to serving a community-based rehabilitation center as an Occupational Therapist. She is also an advocate for mental health for different individuals.

Music is the legacy that was handed down by the Gallur family’s foreparents. And for Joselito and his wife, Erlinda Gallur, 57, music is an intangible glue that bonds their family closer and happier over time.

The family shares that music has also led them to exercise and develop the value of self-discipline, mutual respect, cooperation, and camaraderie especially during rehearsals.

“Consequently, more often than not, members in the family have different personalities but if these are founded with love, respect, and acceptance for each other, it will result to a happy life in the family creating a heaven on Earth among each other,” said the Gallur family.

If you want to watch the Gallur family perform and sing together, watch their CDN Lockdown: a break from the outbreak Yuletide Special episode through this link://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/posts/4659635537445134/