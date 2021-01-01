New Year celebration in Cebu City generally peaceful — CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) revealed that the celebration of the New Year 2021 was significantly more peaceful compared to that of 2020.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Parill

a, the deputy chief for operations of the CCPO, said that during their rounds, the people only came out to greet the New Year for less than an hour at midnight, and immediately withdrew to their homes after.

He noted that people in Barangay Lorega went to the streets to play firecrackers to welcome the new year, but they were easily controlled by patrol police.

Only one firecracker incident was reported to the police at the Punta Princessa Police Station sho was immediately assisted to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

The CCMC also reported another firecracker victim from Barangay Duljo on January 1, 2021, bringing the total number of firecracker-related injuries in Cebu City to two.

Parilla said that the people are more compliant this year and are hesitant to gather knowing that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still spreading.

The CCPO said this compliance would help deter the spread of the virus.

“Naa gihapoy mga nagpabuto, naa gihapoy nagtapok-tapok, pero dili na parehas sauna nga dugay og dinaghan. Compliant ra atong katawhan,” said Parilla.

There were also no reported incidents of indiscriminate firing or alcohol-related incidents such as stabbing, altercations, and similar incidents, the police said.

“Generally peaceful gyod ang atong pagsaulog sa New Year 2021,” added Parilla.

One of the reasons why the public was controlled was due to the return of the quarantine passes. This ensured that people would stay home instead of celebrating outside because, without the passes, they may be apprehended.

There were no apprehensions made for violation of the quarantine protocols ahead of the New Year as well. /rcg