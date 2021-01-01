Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin confirm relationship

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship,” said Hyun’s agency, VAST Entertainment, in a statement as quoted by Soompi.

Son’s talent agency MS Team Entertainment similarly confirmed the news.

“The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating,” it said.

Earlier, entertainment site Dispatch said the two have been dating for eight months already.