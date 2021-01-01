Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin confirm relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are dating.
The two actors have been dating after the popular Korean drama series ended, their talent agencies confirmed Friday.
“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship,” said Hyun’s agency, VAST Entertainment, in a statement as quoted by Soompi.
Son’s talent agency MS Team Entertainment similarly confirmed the news.
“The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating,” it said.
Earlier, entertainment site Dispatch said the two have been dating for eight months already.
“Crash Landing On You” aired from December 2019 until February 2020.
It tells the story of a billionaire heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and eventually falls in love with North Korean army captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin).
In 2018, they co-starred in the movie “Negotiation.”
