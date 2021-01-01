Celebrities

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin confirm relationship

Son Ye-jin (left) and Hyun Bin in “Crash Landing on You’

MANILA, Philippines — Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are dating.

The two actors have been dating after the popular Korean drama series ended, their talent agencies confirmed Friday.

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship,” said Hyun’s agency, VAST Entertainment, in a statement as quoted by Soompi.

Son’s talent agency MS Team Entertainment similarly confirmed the news.

“The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating,” it said.

This undated handout picture provided on Feb. 13, 2020 by South Korean cable television network TVN in Seoul shows a scene from television drama series ‘Crash Landing on You’. (tvN/AFP/File)

Earlier, entertainment site Dispatch said the two have been dating for eight months already.

Hyun Bin (left) and Son Ye-jin

“Crash Landing On You” aired from December 2019 until February 2020.

It tells the story of a billionaire heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and eventually falls in love with North Korean army captain Ri Jeong Hyeok  (Hyun Bin).

South Korean Yoon Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin (left), and North Korean military official Ri Jung-hyuk, played by Hyun Bin, arrive in Pyongyang in a scene from “Crash Landing on You.” (Studio Dragon via The Korea Herald/Asia News Network)

In 2018, they co-starred in the movie “Negotiation.”

RELATED STORY:

Our face time with Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin: ‘She has great qualities’  

gsg
Latest Stories
Most Read