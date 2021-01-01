PH expands travel restriction to US amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has included the United States in the list of countries where a travel restriction is imposed to prevent the transmission of the new COVID-19 variant, Malacañang said Friday.

“The Office of the President, upon the joint recommendation of the Department of Health and the Department of Foreign Affairs, included the United States of America (US) as among the countries subject to travel restrictions,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said the travel restriction is effective starting January 3 until January 15.

Filipino citizens are exempted from the order, but Roque said they are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine regardless of a negative COVID-19 swab test result.

The first known case of the COVID-19 variant in the United States was detected in Colorado.

Earlier, the Philippines already imposed a travel ban to 20 countries where the variant was detected effective until Jan. 15, 2021.

These countries are:

United Kingdom

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

Hong Kong, SAR

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .