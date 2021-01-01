DOH-7 to Maribago beachgoers: Monitor selves for COVID-19 symptoms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The lack of social distancing, wearing of masks, and the breaking of various health protocols in the Maribago Beach in Lapu-Lapu City on January 1, 2021, may cause a rise in the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

This was the statement of Doctor Mary Jean Loreche of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) after images surfaced of the huge crowd at the Maribago beach today.

She said only time will tell if the event will in fact raise the cases in the city, but there is a probability that it may have caused transmission especially since swimming is an activity that cannot be done with masks or face shields.

The exposure of the beachgoers placed them at risk of catching the virus if any of them were asymptomatic carriers.

“Only time will tell if mosaka gyod ang cases sa Lapu-Lapu City. We will know in 14 days because it takes 14 days for the incubation sa virus,” said Loreche in a phone interview.

As a precautionary measure, the DOH-7 urges those who went to the Maribago beach to isolate themselves and monitor for any flu-like symptoms, fever, tastelessness, and headaches.

Should they experience such symptoms, they are encouraged to be checked up immediately and be tested if necessary.

Loreche reminded the public that even with a significant drop of COVID-19 cases in their local government units (LGU), they should not disregard the health protocols set up by the government.

The individual safety of the public would rely on their self-awareness and compliance to the wearing of face masks, shields, and practice of social distancing, said Loreche.

She urged the public to remain vigilant so that the COVID-19 cases will no longer rise this year.

The DOH-7 also reminds the LGUs to strictly implement the limited capacities for tourist areas as these potential crowd gathering spots can be a source of community transmission.

The cooperation of the public and the LGU will be needed to end the presence of the virus in Cebu this 2021. /rcg