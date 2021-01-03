Gatchalian wants probe on students selling lewd photos, videos online

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday called on law enforcement agencies to ramp up efforts in probing reports that some students have been selling lewd photos and videos online to buy gadgets needed for distance learning.

“Nakakabahalang dahil sa mga suliraning dinudulot ng pandemya, ang ating mga kabataan ay nahaharap sa matinding panganib na maging biktima ng pang-aabuso at karahasan. Pinagsasamantalahan ng mga masasamang-loob ang pangangailangan ng ating mga mag-aaral at dapat itong labanan ng ating pamahalaan,” Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said in a statement.

(It is alarming that since there are problems brought by the pandemic, our youth are becoming victims of abuse and harassment. Criminals are taking advantage of the needs of students and this should be stopped by the government.)

The senator cited a report by The Philippine Online Student Tambayan (POST) which revealed that students use the hashtags #AlterPH, #AlterPinay, and #AlterPhilippines on Twitter to sell their sensual photos and videos to help them purchase gadgets and pay for internet bills for online learning.

With this, Gatchalian urged the Department of Education to ramp up its child protection program. He said the Child Protection Committees (CPC) in schools are required to report online abuse cases to government agencies and non-government organizations.

The senator also filed Senate Bill No.1794 which seeks a stronger crackdown on child trafficking. Under the bill, regional trial courts can authorize law enforcers to conduct surveillance and record communications and information involving persons charged with or suspected of trafficking.

The proposed law also mandates internet service providers (ISPs) to “install available technology, program, or software to block and filter any access to any form of child pornography.”

