Lapu bolsters garbage collection capability with new garbage trucks

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government purchased five new garbage trucks that will help improve the city’s garbage collection capability.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the garbage trucks will be deployed to collect garbage in major thoroughfares here.

Chan said each truck costs P4 million.

The mayor also said the city plans to buy new garbage trucks for barangays that don’t have their own garbage trucks or whose trucks aren’t in running condition.

Chan said that the city already identified six barangays that need garbage trucks.

“Naa man gu’y sabot ang barangay ug ang city, nga kung sa major thoroughfares, kami sa city ang mokolekta sa basura. Sa mga interior portion, ang barangay na maoy mokolekta,” Chan said.

Chan also plans to buy motorcycles with sidecars, for the motorcycle garbage collectors which he plans to create.

