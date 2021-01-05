Most of Luzon, parts of Mindanao to have rains due to amihan, ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — Northern and Central Luzon as well as Mindanao will experience rains on Tuesday due to the northeast monsoon or amihan and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Nakakaapekto ang northeast monsoon dito sa Hilaga at Gitnang Luzon. Ang ating ITCZ ay nakakaapekto sa Mindanao. Ang dalawang weathers system na ito ay nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a weather forecast issued at 4 a.m.

(The northeast monsoon is affecting the weather in Northern and Central Luzon while the ITCZ is affecting Mindanao. The said two weather systems are causing rains in a large portion of the country.)

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Caraga, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ, or where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Northern Quezon.

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon, according to Pagasa.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 21 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius