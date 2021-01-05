Lapu resident jailed for threatening to spread nude photos of girlfriend

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Police arrested a 20-year-old student in an entrapment operation on Monday afternoon, January 4, after he allegedly threatened to release his girlfriend’s nude photos online if she does not give in to his “demands.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Artemio Recabo, acting chief of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7), said that the suspect is now under the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) for the filing of appropriate complaints against him.

In his report, Recabo said that LLCPO and RACU-7 planned the entrapment operation after the suspect’s girlfriend sought police assistance.

“The conduct of the entrapment operation stemmed from the complaint of the aforesaid victim after she received persistent threatening messages from said suspect (victim’s boyfriend) to spread her nude photos online if she will not comply with the suspect’s demands,” he said.

The suspect (name withheld) was arrested outside a convenience store in Barangay Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City at about 4:26 p.m. on Monday.

Recabo said they recovered from his possession the cellphone which he allegedly used in sending threatening messages to his girlfriend.

After his arrest, the suspect was brought to RACU-7 office for records purposes and then to the PNP Crime Laboratory for physical exam before he was turned over to the LLCPO for detention.

Complaints for grave coercion and violation of Republic Act (RA) 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004 in relation to Sec 6 of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 are now being prepared against the suspect, Recabo added.