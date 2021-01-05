CCPO patrol cars fitted with GPS tracker for faster response

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lost policemen no more as the Cebu City Police Office has placed Cebu City Police Office (GPS) devices on all patrol cars to track the police on duty on the streets.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan said on January 5, 2021, that the police tracker would help the command center strategically respond to calls as they would know which of the police cars are nearest.

This would also ensure that police patrols would be staying within their jurisdictions.

“Kung kailangan sila mogawas sa ilang beat, mananghid lang sila through tawag or radio. If naay makita ang command center nga police car gawas sa beat paexplainun gyod nato ngano nigawas sila,” said Ligan.

The GPS system would also help avoid the chances that policemen would use the vehicles for personal use such as going to motels, cockfighting pits, bars that are not fit for men in uniform.

“Kita kaayo nato sila sa mobile patrol palang. Eventually ato napud iapil ang beat patrolers nato kay sila man ang mas makaresponde,” said Ligan.

Beat patrollers are policemen on motorcycles that can easily bypass traffic when responding to an incident.

Ligan said they hope to use the GPS to track all beat patrollers for faster response as well.

The CCPO has launched the GPS through its command center and Ligan hopes this will improve efficiency among the police stations in the city. /rcg