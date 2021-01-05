Slight rise of COVID-19 cases noted in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Government could not attribute yet the slight rise of cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city to the recent Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) was already expecting a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases, due to the movement of people, especially during the holding of Simbang Gabi and Dawn Masses (Misa de Gallo).

The agency even urged hospitals to maintain their COVID-19 beds for patients that might contract the virus.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, admitted that there’s a slight rise of COVID-19 cases in the city, but she cannot attribute this yet to the recent holidays.

“Dili sa ta kaingon, ato sa paabuton ang second week of January aron makita gyud nato kung wala ba gyud naapektuhi ang atong kaso. Kay sa pagkakaron, ang atong nakit-an, naa tay gamay nga mga positive cases, naa man sila sa mga hospital,” Carungay said.

Based on the latest monitoring of the Department of Health (DOH), as of January 4, 2021, the city has around 42 active cases of COVID-19.

The city though did not log any new case of the virus yesterday.

Meanwhile, Carungay revealed that they are also planning to resume their mass swab testing to the different sectors in the city. /rcg