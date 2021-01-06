Cebu City barangays told to put up LED screens for Fiesta Señor streaming

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered all barangay chiefs to use their open spaces such as sports complexes or arenas to put up LED screens for the streaming of the Fiesta Señor novena Masses.

Labella said this is another way to reduce the crowd at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño for the Masses that will be held daily for nine days from January 8 to 16, 2021.

The mayor said the LED screens can be a way for residents who do not have access to the internet or television to participate in the Masses virtually and remotely.

“Akong gihangyo ang tanan kapitan nga they should allow the holding of live streaming of the novena masses in their respective sports complexes but at the same observing the minimum health protocols,” said Labella.

The sports complexes can be equipped with a soundsystem and LED screens, chairs, washing area, and the number of people inside must also be kept at 50 percent capacity during the live streaming.

The mayor urged the public to go virtual this year for the Fiesta Señor to avoid crowding at the Basilica and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

The Basilica has already cancelled crowd-gathering religious activities such as fluvial and solemn processions, and other prayer walks to avoid crowding during the nine-day feast.

Labella said the city government is more than willing to innovate and find means to help the Basilica reach the public even if most devotees will not be allowed to go to the church.

The city government also plans to put up LED screens at public parks such as the Senior Citizens Park, Plaza Independencia, and the Fuente Osmeña Circle to increase the reach of the virtual Masses.

The parks will be open to the public, still in respect to minimum health protocols, and the city government is now arranging with the Archdiocese of Cebu to provide chairs for the parks so people can be comfortable during the masses. /rcg