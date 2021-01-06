The Bellevue Resort Bohol – All-in Vacation Package

As the province of Bohol opened their doors to tourists last December 15, 2020 , The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts has taken a big leap by providing complimentary RT PCR Tests to their guests availing of their ALL-IN Vacation Package. The resort’s latest promo has made beach bumming in style far too easy despite the current limitations. You only need to book your airline ticket, The Bellevue Resort’s All-in vacation package and you will be lounging by the beach in no time.

The package includes a 3 days and 2 nights blissful stay at the resort with round trip airport transfers, full Board set meals served at the restaurant, free use of all non-motorized aqua sports facilities and a complimentary RT-PCR Test for 2 persons for only Php 23,888 net.

Stay updated by following The Bellevue on Facebook and Instagram.

