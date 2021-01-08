IN PHOTOS: 1st day of Fiesta Señor 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid threats of the pandemic, and health protocols imposed, thousands attended the first day of Novena Mass for the Fiesta Señor at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Around 3,000 individuals gathered inside and outside the centuries-old church to pay honor to Snr. Sto. Niño, with face masks and face shields on.

The figures recorded by authorities from Cebu City, however, were a drastic drop compared to the over 6,000 individuals that usually visit for the feast.

But despite the changes, Augustinian Friars expressed happiness that the devotion and faith towards the Holy Child remained strong despite present challenges.

Here are some photos showing this year’s ‘socially distant’ Fiesta Señor. /rcg

RELATED STORY: Fiesta Señor 2021 needs ‘fine tuning’

RELATED STORY: Pandemic cannot change faith to Snr. Sto. Niño