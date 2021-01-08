Labella still awaits IATF approval of Sinulog 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Interagency Task Force (IATF) for the coronavirus pandemic has not yet communicated its decision on the Sinulog 2021.

This was the update of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is awaiting the agency’s decision as to whether the Sinulog 2021 can push through with its new virtual arena.

“I am thankful to Vice Mayor Mike Rama because he heeded the advice of the experts to make a virtual Sinulog 2021. There is no communication from the IATF yet. We are waiting from the IATF if Sinulog is approved,” said Labella.

The mayor said the city government will have to wait for the decision of the IATF as the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) has already made a statement that the IATF’s approval is necessary.

Should the IATF not agree with the holding of Sinulog 2021 and this virtual solution, then the city government will have to follow the directive and cancel the virtual event as well.

“If they do not approve, we have no choice. I will immediately cancel the Sinulog 2021,” added the mayor.

Labella said the apprehensions of the IATF and the public are understandable as even with a virtual showdown, the participants will still need to gather to perform and rehearse.

The risk of the spread remains among the contingents if the Sinulog 2021 should continue.

The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) recently canceled the physical activities for the Sinulog 2021 due to the call of experts to avoid physical activities.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama said the contingent performances will be pre-filmed in their localities to avoid breaking their bubble. /rcg