Lapu-based Japanese businessman accused of physical abuse

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – A Japanese businessman in Lapu-Lapu City took an audience with Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Thursday, January 7, 2021, after one of his employees accused him of physical abuse.

Masashi Nataga owns a restaurant and a travel and tour business and has been living in the city for 16 years already.

In a video that spread on social media, Masashi was seen hitting the head of his employee, Joseph Tago, a resident of Cordova town. The Japanese national also ordered Tago to raise his hands as a punishment.

Chan said that even Tago’s co-workers have testified against the Japanese national for his abuses, especially when Tago commits a mistake.

On December 11, 2020, Tago filed a complaint against his employer at the barangay.

During their meeting, Masashi, accused Tago of stealing his money amounting to US$30,000.

But Chan is not convinced with the Japanese national’s story because Masashi only came up with the accusation after Tago filed a complaint in the barangay.

“After ra pagkahibawo nga ni-file siya ana, ang katong mga workers nga nabilin ni Masashi, iyang giingnan nga you witness in favor of my side. Kay kato nga time iya man giingon nga iyang patyon si Joseph. So wala molaban ang mga pinoy niya, because naluoy na sila ni Joseph,” Chan said.

Chan also expresses his support to Tago and promised that the city will assist the embattled worker in filing formal charges in court.

Chan said that he will also look into the legalities of the Japanese national’s businesses.

Due to this, Chan warned all foreigners doing business in the city. “Well, ang ako ra gyud, the city is business friendly. They must be friendly to the city too. If they do not do that, nga ingon ana ang ilang pag-tratar sa ilang mga workers, wala gyud silay luna sa siyudad,” he added./rcg