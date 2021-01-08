‘Cheap shot move,’ Labella slams village chief over garbage issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has slammed Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo for filing charges against the city government for the uncollected garbage in their barangay.

The mayor and Department of Public Services (DPS) head, Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, have been sued for gross negligence of duty in connection with the Solid Waste Management Act over the uncollected garbage in Barangay Inayawan since mid-December 2020.

Repollo, who is a lawyer, filed the charges in the Office of the Ombudsman on January 7, 2021. The village chief is hoping for the resolution of the garbage problem.

Labella, who is also a laywer, said the case can be considered politicaly motivated as Repollo is a member of the opposition party, Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

He said that for charges to come from a fellow lawyer, it was a cheap shot and inappropriate.

“Coming from a lawyer, it’s a very cheap shot. He is supposed to know Section 10 of Republic Act 6003 or Solid Waste Management Act, specifically and categorically mandates that it is the job of the barangays to collect the garbage,” said the mayor.

The mayor noted that all barangays have been given P3 to P10 million depending on the population for the purchase of the garbage trucks for a more efficient collection.

Labella urged Repollo to read again the Solid Waste Management Act and be reminded that the barangays have the responsibility to collect the garbage as well.

The city government has provided the necessary assistance such as third-party haulers where the garbage will be disposed, in this case, a private facility in Barangay Binaliw.

“I have not received a complaint from other barangays of uncollected garbage. Barangays should not file complaint for collection of garbage since they are primarily responsible for the collection of garbage,” said Labella.

Still, the uncollected garbage in Barangay Inayawan should be looked into and the mayor ordered the City Legal Office to look into the liabilities of the barangay for the garbage.

The mayor said he will not file charges against the village chief in his own capacity, but has delegated the City Legal to look into the violations incurred by the barangay, which they blamed the city government for.

As for Repollo, he said that as much as the barangay has the responsibility to ensure collection is conducted, the city government must provide adequate facilities for the disposal as well.

“What happened is that, the present admin has no clear program re: Solid Waste Management. And addressing my legal move as a cheap shot.. As a lawyer, I abide by the rule of law.. Seeking refuge to tribunals by filing a case is upholding and respecting the rule of law.. By his comments, somewhat he goes without saying that resorting to the Office of the Ombudsman is a cheap one,” said the village chief in a text message.

“To a fellow lawyer who is also a City Mayor and to a fellow lawyer who is also the Head of the DPS, how can seeking legal refuge becomes a cheap move? Upholding the rule of law is the bread and butter of lawyers, and now it is a cheap shot?” added Repollo. /rcg