Non-Cebu City residents no longer allowed entry to Basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has limited entry to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to Cebu City residents only.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the deputy director for operations of the CCPO, told CDN Digital that the city government and police have decided to limit the Basilica’s entry only to Cebu City residents starting January 9, 2021.

This is to further reduce the number of people going inside the Basilica and limiting them to half of the households in the city.

Since the quarantine passes are required for the devotees to enter, the police will look closely at the number coding of each pass.

The number coding scheme will strictly be followed at the Basilica.

Authorized Personnel Outside Residence (APOR) can also enter the Basilica as long as they are residents of Cebu City.

“Gicontrollar nato, ato gilimit sa Cebu City residents hasta APOR aron dili magdasok ang mga tawo sa Basilica,” said Parilla.

Residents can show their quarantine pass to enter the Basilica, while APOR residents can show their certificate of employment and identification card that they live in Cebu City.

Parilla hopes for the understanding of the public as the limit to the crowd is crucial due to the rising trend of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

Cebu City now has 277 active cases of which 240 were recorded in the last 11 days.

The police are also intensifying the border control around the Basilica to further limit the crowd. /rcg