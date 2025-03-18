Cebuana athletes shine in PSC’s All-Women Sports Awards 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana athletes took center stage at the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) “All-Women Sports Awards 2025,” held last March 15 in Manila.

The annual event, spearheaded by PSC Commissioner and bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo, celebrates women’s empowerment in sports by recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipina athletes across various sports.

Leading the pack of major awardees were Olympians Elreen Ando in weightlifting and Kiyomi Watanabe in judo who represented the Philippines in last year’s Paris Olympics.

They were joined by bemedalled elite mountain bike rider Shagne Paula Yaoyao and billiards world champion Rubilen Amit, who both added another feather to their cap with this recognition.

Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Janah Ochea Lavador, who excelled in vovinam, and former Asian Games skateboarding gold medalist Margielyn Didal were also honored with major awards.

CEBUANA ATHLETES

Completing the impressive major awards roster were the Omega Empress Esports team, composed of Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero, Rica Fatima “Amoreee” Amores, Gwyneth “Not Ayanami” Diagon, Sheen “Shinoa” Perez, and Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto.

The team was recognized for their impressive performance in winning the overall title of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also acknowledged during the awards night were Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team members Cherry Rondina and Thea Gagate.

Meanwhile, karateka Allison Kyle Quiroga, who is member of the Philippine women’s kata team that represented the country at the 2024 WKF Team World Championships, was likewise recognized.

However, several deserving Cebuana athletes missed out on this year’s awards, including multi-titled jiu-jitsu champions Eliecha Zoe and Ellise Xoe Malilay, as well as Philippine triathlon team member Raven Faith Alcoseba who had several noteworthy performances internationally last year.

