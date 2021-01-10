Peanut vendor and dog in Cebu City needs help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A peanut vendor and his loyal companion needs help.

Why?

Netizen Franklin Ramos Mariscal chanced upon the vendor and his dog on January 8, 2021, along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

He noticed that Tatay was just pushing his bicycle and out of curiosity he came close to buy some peanuts and asked him why he was just pushing his bike.

“He told me to buy any amount of his peanuts because he will be using it to change the tires of his bike, aside from that I observed that his dog is pretty sweet…” said Mariscal.

It was then that he knew he needed to help Tatay in ways he knows he can, through social media.

He can only imagine how hard it is to keep pushing his bike with flat tires not to mention all the weight of his things on it and his dog as his companion.

Mariscal said that Tatay had often been seen outside the South Bus Terminal and the mall near it.

If you wish to help Tatay you can find him in that area with his dog and his bike.

Spare a little of your blessings and let’s help Tatay and his dog start 2021 right. /dbs