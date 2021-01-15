What’s in it for the Teniente de la Guardia this year?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This year’s Fiesta Señor celebration has faced and accepted a lot of changes.

To start off, the Señor Sto. Niño will not roam the streets of Cebu for the annual solemn foot procession, nor sail the seas for the fluvial procession.

This year, everything was put on hold and went virtual.

Including the novena masses.

The Teniente de la Guardia will have to guard his brother’s house from afar this year and will rightfully take back his place in the Basilica in the next Fiesta Señor celebration.

That leaves us with the question, what will happen to the San Nicolas de Tolentino’s Señor Sto. Niño— the Teniente de la Guardia?

This image of the Señor Sto. Niño is dubbed with this name because he serves as the guard in the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño when his brother, the image of the Sto. Niño in the Basilica roams the streets of Cebu for the annual foot procession.

Patricio Villacorta, chairman of the worship committee of the parish told CDN Digital what will happen this Sinulog to the Teniente de la Guardia.

“Pass usa ta rong tuiga. Kay gi dili ang mass gathering ug wala tay procession karon. Amo lang gihapon gi honor ang among Santo Niño dinhi, naa sad mi among novena ug naa sad mi among pista apan dili gyud ingon bongga kay gi did-an gyud ta,” said Villacorta.

He says that it is the religious celebrations that are important especially in these trying times.

Viva Pit Señor! /rcg