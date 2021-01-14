11 restos, bars in Cebu City face possible permit revocation for quarantine violation 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 11 business establishments, comprising of bars and restaurants, are now facing possible revocation of their business permits for violating quarantine protocols.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said these businesses were found out to have failed in complying with several health protocols.

These included not following the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, physical distancing, and the ‘two bottles of liquor per customer only’ rule.

“The EOC has been receiving several complaints, and we have the names of the establishments that reportedly violated quarantine protocols,” said Garganera.

But Garganera said there still could be more establishments out there violating health protocols without the knowledge of authorities.

“This is why we are constantly coordinating with the CCPO (Cebu City Police Office) and BPLO (Business Permit and Licensing Office), which is now on top of this,” he added.

The Cebu City Police, for their part, recently intensified their efforts in apprehending establishments violating quarantine restrictions amid a continuous rise in the number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a day.

In the meantime, Garganera urged managers and owners of businesses to police their own properties if it meant helping slowing down the transmission.

“It’s not a question of choosing between livelihoods and lives. So whatever is our law, on that regard in your operations…please don’t take these for nothing. This is not for us but this is also for your own good,” said Garganera.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that the number of active COVID-19 cases has risen back to 460 on January 13, 2021. /dbs