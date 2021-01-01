Establishment in Busay caught ‘overselling’ liquor in Oplan Bulabog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An establishment in Busay has been served a show-cause order and a possible suspension to their operations this New Year after being caught overselling liquor during New Year’s eve.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted an Oplan Bulabog at establishments around the city to greet the New Year and identify businesses violating health protocols.

Read: Cebu City cops to greet New Year with Oplan Bulabog

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Parilla, the deputy chief for operations of the CCPO, said that the establishment was caught near midnight of December 31, 2020, when the city was in the countdown to welcome to New Year 2021.

The police have been given a warning to the establishment and a reminder that only two servings of alcohol per customer are allowed under the Executive Order of Mayor Edgardo Labella under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Although no apprehensions were made, the report has been forwarded to the Cebu City Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) for the issuance of a show-cause order.

“We did not apprehend the owners or the workers of the establishment, but they were issued a show-cause order. They will be asked to explain why they were overselling liquor,” said Parilla in a press conference on January 1, 2021.

Parilla said the Oplan Bulabog was a reminder to the public that even with the New Year, the restrictions would remain and vigilance must be practiced especially by establishments to prevent another rise in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

The CCPO hopes that the new year resolutions of Cebu City residents would be to make a habit of following health protocols for their own safety and that of their families./dbs