‘Oplan Bulabog’ to continue even after the Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – ‘Oplan Bulabog,’ Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) premier monitoring and surveillance program for quarantine violators, will continue to be implemented even after this year’s Sinulog festivities.

This was revealed by Police Major Eraño Sanchez Regidor, OIC of CCPO, on January 15, 2021.

Regidor said that in line with the preparations for the Sinulog celebration, his men conducted 12 operations resulting in the arrest of 44 curfew violators.

Those arrested consisted of 5 individuals from Station 10, 19 from Station 9, and 20 from Station 7. The operations started from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m and done to ensure that no individuals are loitering the city’s streets during its curfew hours from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Those arrested were turned over to the Prevention, Restoration, Order, and Beautification (PROBE) headquarters in Inayawan.

CCPO personnel also visited KTV and karaoke bars as well as hotels while some conducted synchronized checkpoints. The hotel visits were done to remind hotel owners of an existing ban on parties in hotel rooms in the city as well as to remind owners that they are not allowed to admit more than two persons in a room.

Regidor said that none of the KTV bars that they have visited violated quarantine protocols. “In fact, wala na gyud ta’y nabadlong.”

Regidor revealed that the operations were conducted in line with Executive Order 115 of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella ordering hotels and other accommodation establishments in Cebu City to strictly prohibit private parties inside their rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. /rcg