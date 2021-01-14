‘Special Non-Working Holiday’ in Cebu City for Quincentenary pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A resolution asking the Malacañang to declare April 14, 2021, a ‘Special Non-Working Holiday’ is now being pushed before the Cebu City Council.

Councilor Joel Garganera, in a press interview on Thursday, January 14, 2021, announced that he has filed a resolution, urging the President of the Philippines to have April 14, 2021, as a ‘Special Non-Working Holiday’ in line with the quincentenary celebration of the arrival of Christianity, and the first circumnavigation of the world.

“Declaring such date will give all Cebuanos the opportunity to commemorate this significant occasion. This highlights the culture and identity not only of Cebuanos but of every Filipino as well,” said Garganera.

Preparations are now underway for the 500th Year of Christianity and Circumnavigation celebrations organized separately by the church and government, respectively.

In Cebu, the Archdiocese of Cebu is expected to lead the reenactment of the First Baptism which occurred on April 14, 1521.

Last January 6, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the unveiling of the electronic 100-day countdown marker beside the chapel housing Magellan’s Cross.

Aside from giving Cebuanos a chance to commemorate historically significant milestones, Garganera said declaring April 14, 2021 as a holiday would also help organizers ensure peace and order.

“When it’s going to be a Special Non-Working Holiday, we are expecting lesser traffic,” Garganera explained.

“Our activity will also be contained within specific areas only, like the Magellan’s Cross, to secure the safety of those attending plus we are planning to prohibit other activities within a 300-meter radius to preserve the sanctity of the event,” he added. /rcg

