Cebu City dad warns online scammers using his name

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak has warned the public of individuals putting out orders of large amounts to online sellers using his name.

The councilor posted on his Facebook page that certain individuals using the numbers 09551241780 and 09650384544 ordered 70 pieces of cooked crab meat and 18 embotido from an online seller.

Although he did not reveal how much the order cost, Tumulak said he did not order such large amounts of food. Another group of individuals allegedly sold wall bricks for P6,000 and even asked the customers P3,000 load using his name.

“Palihog hunonga na ang pagpangilad, gamay nlang baya nahabilin ako sweldo, mapogos tag tapal ani,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said there are other victims that surfaced as well after he posted the advisory on his Facebook page. This means that the scammers have been using names of personalities including a congressman to scam people.

“For the victims, I urge them to report the incident to the nearest police station so these numbers can be traced,” said Tumulak.

As for the online sellers, the councilor reminded the public that they must verify the identity of the caller prior to doing the orders. Customers asking for load from the sellers must also not be entertained.

This was not the first time Tumulak’s name was used in a scam. Two years ago, Tumulak’s name was also used to order two lechons from an establishment.

The councilor said they are now working with the police to find the scammers though it may be difficult because the number is prepaid with no officially registered owners.

This is why the councilor said there is a need to pass a law that would obligate sim users to register their identities so that every number can be traced to an individual. /rcg