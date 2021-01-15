Cortes signs EO amending schedule of Mandaue City Public Market

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has issued Executive Order no. 01 series of 2021 on Friday, January 15, 2021, amending portions of Section 1 of EO no. 71 series of 2020 on the removal of barricades and Section 3 of EO no. 83 series of 2020 amending the schedule of operations of the Mandaue City Public Market.

The amended EO orders the removal of all barricades that were formerly installed along P. Gomez St, Zamora St, and Ceniza St., or those surrounding the city’s public market.

Regarding the new market schedule, the new EO now allows people to shop at the city’s public market four days a week from 4 a.m to 8 p.m compared to only two days and a half in the old schedule.

“Ang gi balanse tingali sa ato’ng Mayor nga padung nata sa economic nga side giprioritize nato, maong ingun ani,” said Edwin Jumao-as, head of the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU).

Barangay schedules are as follows:

• Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays – Casuntingan, Cubacub, Ibabao-Estancia, Jagobiao, Opao, Tabok, Tingub, Centro, Guizo, Labogon, Mantuyong, Paknaan, Tawason, Tipolo

• Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays- Alang-Alang, Banilad, Cabancalan, Canduman, Looc, Pagsabungan, Umapad, Bakilid, Basak, Cambaro, Casili, Maguikay, Subangdaku

Residents are also now allowed to visit the market on Sundays.

Quarantine passes are still required to enter the market.

Section 5 of the EO, requires all sellers, owners, tenants of night market tents to conduct regular disinfection after their operating hours from 2 p.m to 7 p.m.

Jumao-as said personnel from the Mandaue City Public Market are tasked to check the quarantine passes while the MCEU is tasked to implement and monitor the health protocols such as social distancing, the 50 percent capacity, among others. /rcg