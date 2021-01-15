Cebu archbishop in hospital for COVID-19 symptoms but Church exec says ‘no need to worry’

CEBU CITY—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma was taken to the hospital after showing COVID-19 symptoms, mainly cough and cold.

But Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said there was no need to worry.

“He is all right,” Tan said. He said doctors advised Palma to stay at the hospital for monitoring and rest “after a hectic schedule during the Christmas season.”

“He’s already 70 years old and we don’t want to take any chances,” said Tan. “We have to make sure it’s not COVID. But he’s fine. We’re just being cautious,” he added.

Palma, a native of Dingle town in Iloilo province, was installed as archbishop of Cebu on Jan. 13, 2011. He also served as president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines from 2011 to 2013.

Tan said Church officials and staff are hoping that Palma would be discharged from the Perpetual Succour Hospital as soon as possible.

Palma is set to preside over the Fiesta of the Holy Child Jesus at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño on Sunday (Jan. 17).

TSB