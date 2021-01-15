Oplan Bulabog: 130 curfew violators nabbed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen arrested 130 curfew violators during synchronized checkpoints and visitations of establishments in Cebu City on January 14, which is is line with “Oplan Bulabog.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, told CDN Digital through a phone interview that majority of the violators came from Barangay Pardo, and those areas under the jurisdiction of the Police Station 1 (Carbon Police Station), Station 3 (Waterfront Police Station) and Station 5 (Parian Police Station).

Parilla said that the violators were detained at the Barangay Tejero detention center and would be fined for their curfew violations.

A city ordinance (amended City Ordinance No. 2566) fines quarantine violators with P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense and the P3,000 for the third offense with 30-day jail time or community service.

Parilla also warned the Cebu City residents that they would strictly implement health and safety protocols as well as the curfew in the city as compared to their previous operations also under Oplan Bulabog where they arrested 44 violators.

“Oplan Bulabog” is a Cebu City Police Office program focusing on monitoring quarantine violators as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Parilla said tha the program, which started to be enforced last New Year’s Eve, would continue to be implemented even after the Sinulog festivities.

With this, he reminded residents not to loiter in the city at late hours since the curfew would start at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

He, however, was optimistic that the Cebuanos would remain disciplined and follow health and safety protocols even without authorities nearby.

But if they would violate quarantine protocols, then he said the police would remain ready to take action against them./dbs