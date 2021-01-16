Mandaue City extends deadline for renewal of business permits

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government has extended the deadline for the renewal of business permits to March 31, 2021.

This after Ordinance no. 15-2021-1614 authored by City Councilor Carmelino del Mar Jr., was passed and approved on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

The deadline for the application for business permit renewal was originally set on January 20.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) said the Mandaue City Commerce and Industry (MCCI) had been asking for the extension since last year as businesses are still adjusting with new to the new system which is the Electronic Business Permit and Licensing System (e-BPLS).

The extension of the renewal period is also scheduled per barangay cluster to avoid crowding as the city has from 15 to 17 thousand business registrants.

“We give more time to those barangays that have more businesses mao to ang Subangdaku, Tipolo, North Reclamation Area, Centro, katung gagmay gitagaan namo silag short period, making sure that we follow the protocol on the aspect of social distancing. Gibuhat sad namo clustered barangay aron ma pressure sila on their own schedule, and lain na sad ang uban sa ila’ng schedule,” said Malate.

Starting next week the BPLO will start the releasing of business permits at their office.

“Pwede gyud unta online ma send but we have instituted safety features sa among business permits, QR code, security sticker para ma segurado nga ang ila’ng nakuha is original, that was issued from our office kay kung mabantayan ninyo ang uban business gi recycle ang business permits, based sa amo’ng observation. Karun layo palang mahibaw-an na nimo, makita na, makuan sa laser, nga authentic,” he said

Aside from their main office and the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, the BPLO has also established four satellite help desks in Parkmall, Insular Square, Pacific Mall, and at the office of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPAC).

The BPLO encourages business owners to submit their applications before the designated deadline to avoid penalties. /rcg