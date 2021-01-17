BPLO reminds establishments: No Sinulog parties

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) is warning establishments that they cannot hold Sinulog parties or host large events this Sinulog day, January 17, 2021.

Lawyer Jared Limquaco, the head of the BPLO, said in a press conference on Sinulog Day that no establishment has been permitted to hold any form of Sinulog party or gathering.

This is prohibited under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) regulations as only 70 percent capacity are allowed for establishments.

“Bawal gyod na ang mag party. Dili na pwede ang parties karon. (Parties are prohibited. Parties are not permitted at this time.) They should just conduct normal operations,” said Limquiaco.

Holding a Sinulog party violates this regulation and can endanger the operational and business permits of the establishment conducting such.

The serving of alcoholic drinks has been limited to two servings of per person as well.

In the past three days, 14 establishments have been caught serving more than two alcoholic beverages per customer during the Oplan Bulabog of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Limquiaco said the establishments have been issued show-cause orders for violating the quarantine regulations.

They are required three business days to explain why they violated the regulations. If proven to have violated the regulation, they will lose their alcohol permit.

This means that the establishments can no longer sell or serve alcoholic beverages to customers. If they continue to violate the regulations after losing the alcohol permit, the city government can revoke their business licenses.

“Atong hangyo sa ilaha, mofollow lang ta sa atong mga regulations. Kutob lang ta 11 p.m. mooperate, normal operations lang gyod,” said the BPLO head.

(We ask them to follow the regulations. Operating hours is only up to 11 pm, just stick to normal operations.)

As for businesses who will refuse to heed the regulations, they may lose the privilege to operate in the city.

